Report: Hamzah Zainuddin to be Opposition leader in place of Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): Perikatan Nasional (PN) has named secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as the federal Opposition leader instead of chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

The PAS secretary-general said the coalition’s leadership has decided that Muhyiddin should be the PN parliamentary leader with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as his deputy.

“In the PN meeting, we have established a committee among 74 members of parliament.

“We have appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the PN parliamentary leader while PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is the leader of the Opposition,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

Takiyuddin added that he will be the coalition’s chief whip.

He said he has also submitted the coalition’s candidate for the Speaker of Parliament, adding that Muhyiddin will announce the choice soon.

Hamzah previously said PN will play an important role as the Opposition in Parliament.

The First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament will be held for two days beginning December 19, with the main agenda being the election of the new Speaker and a vote of confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Malay Mail