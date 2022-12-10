Rosey: Temporary identification document provides access to education, basic healthcare

MIRI (Dec 10): The temporary identification document issued for stateless children below the age of 21 in Sarawak is to give them access to education and basic healthcare in the state, said Sarawak Deputy Minister of Women and Children’s Development Datuk Rosey Yunus.

Rosey hopes that the initiative undertaken by the state government through her ministry would help overcome other social issues in relation to being stateless.

Among the social issues that has been identified include poverty, dropping out of school, illiteracy, property crime, sexual crimes, infectious diseases, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, divorce, and bullying as well as domestic violence.

“The initiative to issue the temporary identity documents to eligible stateless children is proof of Sarawak government’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) 1989 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030,” she said at the launch of a promotional campaign held to inform the public of the government’s initiative for stateless children at Sepupok, Niah yesterday.

Rosey said that all individuals and children born in Sarawak to a Malaysian parent residing in Sarawak are eligible to receive the temporary identification document.

She said the documentation will enable stateless children to receive education at government educational institutions in Sarawak.

“This is just a temporary document to allow the children to go to school and have access to basic healthcare. However, it is not a citizenship document nor does it guarantee citizenship,” she said.

Also present at the campaign launch were Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Saubi and Subis district officer Norlila Ulis with over 200 people in attendance including community leaders.