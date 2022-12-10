Saraswathy, Fuziah take oath as senators

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): PKR vice president K. Saraswathy and former PKR Wanita chief Fuziah Salleh took their oath as senators for one term effective today.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim at Parliament building here at 9.04am.

Saraswathy and Fuziah were among 27 deputy ministers appointed as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, and they are taking the posts of entrepreneurship and cooperative development deputy minister and domestic trade and cost of living deputy minister respectively.

Fuziah had earlier held the post of deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) during the administration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2018.

In the 15th general election, Saraswathy lost in Tapah, while Fuziah was defeated in Kuantan.

Yesterday, Anwar announced the appointment of 27 deputy ministers who have received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and they are scheduled to be sworn in at Istana Negara at 3pm today. — Bernama