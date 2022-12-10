Sarawak Road Trip programme to highlight state’s lesser-known spots, says deputy minister

MIRI (Dec 10): More lesser-known places in the state will be explored soon through the Sarawak Road Trip: Self-Drive Travel Guide programme, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I said the programme, which was initiated by the Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies and supported by the minister, is aimed at encouraging Sarawakians to explore “their own backyard” by road.

It also has a long-term aim of enhancing inbound tourism by offering more travel options for both domestic and international visitors.

“Sarawak is a beautiful destination with unique culture, adventures, nature, food and festivals.

“There is so much to explore in this part of Borneo stretching from Lundu in the south to Lawas in the northern region,” he said at the programme’s launch at Coco Cabana today.

Ting added with the Pan Borneo Highway, which is slated for completion in early 2023, not only will connectivity be improved but businesses and domestic tourism will be enhanced.

At the programme, he unveiled the Sarawak Road Trip guidebook which comes in English, Malay and Chinese versions.

“The guidebook features 20 road trips in the three regions namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri. It provides basic routes and suggestions for accommodations, restaurants and attractions for the selected trips,” he said.