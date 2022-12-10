SAS’ largest art show ends on high note

KUCHING (Dec 10): An art show believed to be the largest of its kind at La Promenade Mall here ended on a high note on Friday.

The successful event was organised by the Sarawak Artists Society (SAS) in conjunction with its inaugural Sarawak International Art Camp (SIAC) 2022, which took place from Dec 5-9.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datu Hii Chang Kee officiated at the event.

The art show, which was funded by the ministry, was organised to mark SAS’ 37th anniversary of their Annual Art Show, said SAS in a statement today.

Meanwhile, an art exhibition titled ‘Unthemed’, which comprises outcomes from the art camp as well as artwork from 44 SAS artists, is taking place until early next year.

“Twenty-five artists from Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Germany, Sabah, Sibu, SArikei and Kuching translated their experiences and inspiration into over 30 paintings during their two-day stay at Annah Rais.

“The curators of this exhibition believe the paintings in the art camp are rich with meaning about Sarawak’s life and culture, especially the influence from Annah Rais’ environment,” said the society.

It added the paintings produced by the artists used composition, techniques, skills and styles to endow the details with significance, ideas and values that underlie the Sarawak culture.

The other 44 artists from SAS were given the biggest room for creativity without any boundaries or theme.

As SAS is a prestigious art society which has been around since 1985 and has various generations of members who come from different art styles, schools of thought and races, the entire show displayed a melting pot of expressions.

“Some of the pieces are also available as NFT (non-fungible tokens) for the first time — a personal initiative taken by the artists themselves to venture into NFT Art,” said SAS>

SAS hopes such an art show can create more awareness of art appreciation among the public and local businesses.

Members of the public can visit the art exhibition from Dec 10 to Jan 8, 2023 at Level 1 (opposite Zoro) of La Promenade Mall.