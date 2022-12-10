SCIB cements growth plans, pushes 3D printing adoption

KUCHING: Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) is strengthening its growth plans as the leading Industrialised Building System (IBS) manufacturer in East Malaysia and aims to further push the adoption of 3D printing for construction.

In a press statement following its 46th AGM, SCIB group managing director Rosland Othman said, “In regards to the outlook, as East Malaysia’s leading precast concrete and IBS manufacturer, we expect Sarawak Economic Development Corp’s successful tender of the RM448 million System Package Two contract for the Kuching Urban Transportation System project phase one to have positive impact for the state economy while the announcement of the RM50 billion MRT3 project will spur demand for civil engineering services and building materials as well as give a much needed boost to the nation’s construction sector.

“We intend to leverage on our strengths as a leading precast concrete and IBS manufacturer to seek opportunities for our engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) business where we specialise in small-to-mid-sized projects for water, electricity, roads, health and education infrastructure.

“SCIB’s geographical scope expanded to Peninsular Malaysia in recent years and we are also seeking EPCC opportunities in neighbouring Kalimantan in which our manufacturing business can play a pivotal role.

“To ensure business sustainability, we have also adopted technology such as 3D printing for construction as we transform to meet the challenges of the present and the future.”

Meanwhile, at the meeting, SCIB shareholders voted to reappoint NEXIA SSY PLT as the auditor and authorised the directors to fix its remuneration.

Shareholders also passed a resolution authorising the issuance and allotment of shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016 while waiving their pre-emptive rights.

The resolutions to re-elect Dato Dr Ir Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah and Datu Haji Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir to the board of directors were not tabled as they retired effective December 8, 2022. Other resolutions passed included the reappointments of eligible directors up for re-election.

Rosland commented, “We would also like to thank both Mohd Abdul Karim and Haji Abdul Hadi for their years of leadership and dedication to SCIB.

“I can confidently say that the company is looking forward to 2023 following the measures we have adopted focusing on our strengths and ensuring our resilience in the face of changes in the construction industry.”

Among the measures the company took is a kitchen-sinking exercise pertaining to the recent cancellation of four projects as well as the settlement agreement over six projects in Qatar and Oman.

These measures were taken to safeguard the Company’s interests. In respect of the cancellation of the five projects, the decision was taken after reviewing and updating the company’s order book records to reflect the current situation while, in respect of the projects in Qatar and Oman, there is no financial impact to the trade receivables.

As of November 30, 2022, SCIB has an order book of RM564.7 million with earnings visibility until 2026.