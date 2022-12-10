‘Sunbear Experience’ triumphs over storms, rain at Sunbear Festival

KUCHING (Dec 10): The ‘Sunbear Experience’ triumphed over the stormy weather as eager festival-goers flocked into the Sarawak Cultural Village for the Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.

Despite a series of heavy downpours throughout the day that lasted all the way to midnight, the rain did not dampen the crowd’s spirits or event stage logistics.

Formatted as a ‘three-course meal’, the festival opened its gates as early as 10am with an ‘appetizer’ of eight main activities dubbed the ‘Sunbear Experience’ complementing the needs of festival-goers.

Fans of electronic dance music were treated to groovy R&B hits to bopping numbers at the ‘Vibin at Sunbear Session’ while movie buffs got to enjoy an interactive screening of commercials, documentaries and short films at the ‘Showreel’ inside the auditorium.

Those yearning for a selection of cultural assets, merchandise or memorabilia to take home could lounge around the ‘Culture City’ located at Rumah Melanau or ‘Ruai Seni Kita’ at Rumah Orang Ulu.

Other activities included the ‘Yoga Bear session by Maryam’, ‘Music Symposium’ by Bandat Record Store and gaming sessions at the ‘E-Sports Bay’ located in the Iban Longhouse.

To rehydrate or refuel, festival-goers could stop by ‘Hungry Town’.

Serving as the ‘second course’ of the day, live performances started at 2.30pm ranging from traditional-meets-modern music band Pinanak Sentah to pop punk by Roses Are Black to alternative hits by Polar at the Pink Stage.

Performing first on the Sunbear Stage was Alu Alu Band, before the crowd were entertained by Indonesia alt band Take It Easy.

Swiftly following them were local math-rock band Sovth China Sea who showcased their new single ‘The Nile’ in their repertoire to signal their comeback after a three-year absence in the scene.

Award-winning Indonesian singer Danilla Riyadi later captivated the hearts of the crowd with her laid-back singing style and alto voice while she performed some of the latest songs from her album ‘Pop Seblay’ such as ‘KIW’, along with older material.

Performing in her hometown for the first time was singer Claudia Tan, who entertained with disco-inspired singles such as ‘Bodies’, ‘bad together’ and ‘Your gentleman’.

The ‘main course’ of the night were final act Malaysian pop-punk band Bunkface who commanded a strong presence with their greatest hits such as ‘Masih Disini’ and ‘Malam Ini Kita Punya’.

Also performing on the day was Baby Chair, US-born singer Annale, ska punk band Plague of Happiness, local indie band Nicestupidplayground, Malaysian punk rock band One Buck Short, Malaysian Indie band Midnight Fusic and Indie singer Luna Dira.

Among those set to perform tonight are Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl, Brighton-based 60s inspired indie band FUR and Thai sensation, the ‘Lover Boy’ himself Phum Viphurit.

Meanwhile, the Sunbear Festival organisers were disappointed to announce that The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus would be unable to perform tonight.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the official Sarawak media partners of the Sunbear Festival 2022.