Sunbear Festival organisers: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus unable to perform due to unfortunate circumstances

KUCHING (Dec 10): The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (RJA), who were slated to headline tonight’s Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022, will unfortunately be unable to perform.

The festival’s organisers announced this on their social media platforms, saying the internationally-acclaimed American rock band would be unable to perform due to a string of unfortunate events.

“The Sunbear Team has been receiving a tremendous challenge to ensure the presence of The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus at Sunbear Festival is in compliance with the requirements to bring an international artiste to Malaysia.

“Despite our best efforts, we continued to receive hiccups and due to the unfortunate series of events, we will not be able to receive RJA at our Festival,” they said.

However, the organisers remain committed to bringing the best festival experience for current festival-goers.

“Please do not be disheartened by the absence of RJA at Sunbear Festival, as there are many more awesome acts and performances that will highlight the festival and make the festival a memorable experience. We wish for the understanding of all parties with regards to this latest mishap,” they said.

Adding on, the organisers said they intend to reschedule RJA’s performance to another date that is best suited for everyone.

Meanwhile, New York-based artist management agency Launchpad Media, representing RJA, commented on one of the Sunbear Festival’s posts on Facebook stating they would be issuing a statement through RJA’s social media platforms today.

The Sunbear Festival 2022 is a two-day event at the Sarawak Cultural Village which started on Dec 9.

