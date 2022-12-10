S’wak continues getting good representation in Anwar’s unity govt, says youth activist

SIBU (Dec 10): Sarawak continues to receive good representation in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government despite his efforts to reduce the Cabinet size, said youth activist Abdul Taib Rosli.

He said despite Anwar’s efforts to reduce the Cabinet size, he still gave a lot of space to Sarawak with six Deputy Ministers appointed compared to the previous administration with seven deputy ministers.

“From this appointment, YAB Prime Minister has chosen representatives from each party in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). From there, we can see that he is wise to balance his ministerial congregation even if he wants it to be reduced,” he said.

The six Sarawakian MPs named as deputy ministers are Datuk Rubiah Wang for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development; Datuk Hasbi Habibollah for the Ministry of Transport; Datuk Hanifah Taib for the Ministry of Economy; Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii for the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change; Lukanisman Awang Sauni for the Ministry of Health; and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong for the Prime Minister’s Department.

Anwar made the announcement on Friday night after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to present the list of candidates for deputy ministerial posts to His Majesty.

Abdul Taib also opined the appointment of Lukanisman as deputy Health minister was most fitting.

“This is because he has extensive experience as a civil servant and is also one of the most outspoken MPs over the years,” he said, adding he had been very active during the previous Covid-19 outbreak.