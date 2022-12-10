S’wak tourism industry ends on high note, targets 1.8mil tourist arrivals by year end

KUCHING (Dec 10): Sarawak is targeting to hit 1.8 million tourist arrivals by the end of this year, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The tourist arrivals as of November this year is 1.6 million and has surpassed the targeted of 1.2 million and by the end of the year, it is expected to hit 1.8 million,” he said at a press conference for the ‘Countdown 2023’ event at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

“We would like to thank those from the ministry and the tourism industry for their hard work and cooperation, including the state government and also the Sarawak people for remaining calm and supportive in the past couple of years,” he said.

According to Abdul Karim, 2022 has been a good year for Sarawak where it has seen many events taking place and the tourism industry has also been thriving well.

Adding on, he said the Countdown 2023 with the theme “Let’s Celebrate Together” would be held at the Kuching Waterfront on Dec 31 with the presence of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, it is only fair for Sarawakians to deserve a celebration like this to end the year with a bang,” he said, adding that the countdown event will also be aired live on TVS and UKAS.

The Darul Hana Bridge, he said, would be closed to the public from Dec 28 to Dec 31, to make way for the preparation of fireworks display on the New Year’s Eve.

Besides the fireworks highlight, local and national artistes such as Dato Awie, Dato Aishah, The Crew, Hip-Hop Dance Group, Gerini Tari Limbang and The Little Bird Dion Das, among others have also been invited to entertain the crowd throughout the countdown celebration.

“We hope people from Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Lundu and all over Sarawak can join us to make this occasion a merry, meaningful one but to also bear in mind to be responsible citizens and not litter rubbish indiscriminately into the river or along the waterfront,” he urged.

Also present at the conference was the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Hii Chang Kee.