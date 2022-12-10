Thousands join Sibu Christmas Procession

SIBU (Dec 10): A mammoth crowd of several thousands congregated at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here for the Sibu Christmas Procession this evening, aided along by fine weather.

The festive mood was in the air as they gathered and filled up the town square, some as early as 5pm.

By 6pm, the crowd had swelled and engulfed the entire area of phase one.

The annual event made a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Christmas procession, organised by Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu branch, was themed “A Saviour has been Born”.

ACS Sibu branch chairman Rev Jonathan Lau Puong Fuang delivered the welcoming call.

“I am thankful and full of joy as this year, we can gather physically at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang to attend Sibu Christmas Procession 2022, organised by ACS Sibu branch with BEM (Borneo Evangelical Mission) as the hosting church,” said Lau.

Sibu District Superintendent of BEM, Pastor Yahya Ating, meanwhile, delivered the Christmas message.

Bishop of Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) Bishop Dr Lau Hui Ming read out the benediction.

There was also a symbolic lighting up ceremony by church leaders from different denominations, prior to the procession which started at 7.17pm.

The procession started from town square before proceeding to Jalan Bujang Suntong, Jalan Pulau, Jalan Channel, Jalan Mission, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Central, Jalan Wong Nai Siong, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Ramin and end at Jalan Kampung Nyabor (in front of Maybank).

Big crowds could be seen lining up the streets to take photos of the procession around the town centre.

Brightly lit and colourful decorated vehicles also joined the procession.