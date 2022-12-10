Wan Junaidi remarries

KUCHING (Dec 10): Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament), Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will be holding a wedding reception at a leading hotel in Kuala Lumpur tonight.

According to local Malay daily Utusan Sarawak in a Facebook post, Wan Junaidi’s new life partner is Datin Seri Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

The post further reported that a photo of the newly-weds went viral after their solemnisation ceremony, which was believed to have taken place recently.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and several senior national leaders are expected to attend the wedding reception, which will be held around 7.30pm.

This is Wan Junaidi’s second marriage after the death of his wife, Datin Seri Norjanah Feona Sim Abdullah on May 27 this year.

Wan Junaidi has three daughters from his previous marriage.