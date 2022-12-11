Abg Jo hopes to see more S’wakian winners at IBR Asean Awards

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes to see more Sarawakian winners at the future International Business Review (IBR) Asean Awards.

“I would like to see IBR Asia Group create a special awards ceremony just for organisations based in Sarawak to celebrate Sarawak’s contributions to Asean,” he said in his speech as the guest of honour at the IBR Asean Awards 2022 Gala Dinner and presentation ceremony here Friday.

He also highlighted how Asean is an emerging economic powerhouse with a collective growth rate of five per cent per annum.

“Sarawak is well-placed to help the region achieve its potential,” he added.

Southeast Asia’s public and private sectors leaders gathered at the Gateway ballroom of Sama-Sama Hotel, Kuala Lumpur International Airport to celebrate the performance of organisations and top corporate leaders who have achieved extraordinary excellence in their respective sectors.

Recipients of the IBR Asean Awards 2022 included top government and private organisations, namely Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Herbal Pharm Pte Ltd, Anna Hoo Clinic, ARB Berhad, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB), and Fabulous Sunview Sdn Bhd.

Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd won the Government Service Delivery award in the Tourism Sector category for Tourism Promotion Strategies.

While the Lifetime Achievement award was presented to founder and executive chairman of Westport Holdings Berhad, Tan Sri G. Gnanalingam.

Among the 18 awards presented included Corporate Excellence in the Utilities Sector for Smart Waste Management, Corporate Excellence in the Transport Sector for Diversifying Airports Operations, Leadership Legacy in Entrepreneur Development, and Government Service Delivery in Championing Productivity.

In her welcoming speech, IBR Asia Group chief executive officer Dato Beatrice Nirmala said that the IBR Asean Awards is unique as it celebrates the very best of the public and private sectors in the region.

“It is an epic journey of storytelling, which comes back to the core essence of who and what IBR Asia Group is about – Transforming Perspectives,” she said.

Towards the end of the ceremony, IBR Asia Group announced the launch of the first edition of its new-gen lifestyle magazine in Malay, MYPASSIONS.

The magazine is positioned as a local magazine with international appeal, which celebrates not only the lifestyle, but also achievements, opinions, and aspirations of the M40 and T20 Bumiputera Malaysian community.

IBR Asia Group also announced the upcoming IBR Global Maritime and Aerospace Awards that will take place in May 2023.

Since 2004, International Business Review has positioned over 1,000 companies and their leaders in strategic advertising and branding campaigns.