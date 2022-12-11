Analyst: Extension of SUPP presidency after 3 terms unwise move

KUCHING (Dec 11): A recent Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) constitutional amendment that allows an incumbent president to continue leading the party after a nine-year tenure has been described as an unwise move.

Political analyst Prof Dr James Chin opined that the amendment was introduced and implemented to keep the incumbent party leader in office for longer than the previously stipulated period.

Chin, professor of Asian Studies at University of Tasmania, said the move, which was aimed at extending ‘the longevity of the party leader’ would deprive other party leaders of a chance to assume the top party post.

“I think this is not a very wise move, but generally speaking, this sort of amendment is brought in because the current leader wants to stay longer than nine years. Otherwise there is no reason to bring in this sort of amendment. It is to keep the incumbent (president) longer than the rules and regulations allow it.

“Well, it is to extend the longevity of the party leader. This means that other people (party leaders) will not get a chance to be the party leader. It also means you’re (the incumbent president is) building a network to allow yourself to stay there for as long as possible,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Following the amendment, Chin said the only way to remove the incumbent president would be to see the top leader defeated in election.

The academician also pointed out that Malaysians in general would not be in favour of such political culture which seems to have portrayed politicians clinging to power.

“Generally speaking, many Malaysians are not comfortable with this. If you were to do a street poll, I think most people would not like to see a situation like (former prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who stayed in power for more than 20 years.

“Although he is powerful enough to manipulate SUPP, I think the general public would not support something like this,” Chin added.

Meanwhile, a community leader here who wished not to be named said SUPP might be trying to give itself more options rather than tying its hands.

“No one situation is better than the other. The US presidency, which is limited to two terms, is now deemed too short to implement anything that is significant in both their economic and domestic policies, whereas China’s system is now considered as one that has continuity and sustainability.

“I guess the key is not the system but the leadership.”

On Dec 4, SUPP amended its party constitution to allow an incumbent president to contest for the presidency after a nine-consecutive-year tenure.

Party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, also Deputy Premier, said in a statement that such amendment would allow the incumbent president to contest provided that not less than half of the Central Committee members present at the Central Committee Meeting voted in favour of it.

He added that it would also require not less than half of the delegates present at the Delegates Conference voted in favour of the incumbent president to contest.

The statement was issued following a SUPP’s delegates conference chaired by Dr Sim.

Prior to this amendment, SUPP president was not allowed to assume the top post for more than three terms or nine years.