APM Sarawak working to establish branches in all 45 districts

KUCHING (Dec 11): The Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak is working to establish branches in all 45 districts across the state.

APM Sarawak director Abdul Wahab Rahim said in a statement that there are currently 27 branches across the state, including Kapit.

“APM is a frontline agency that is ever ready to face all possibilities, particularly natural disasters. Members of the public who are recruited are trained to be prepared for any emergencies,” he said.

He was present at an event held during a basic training course in Kapit on Thursday.

As many as 33 participants from Kapit and Song district took part in the basic training course and four officers received their civil defence medals during the event.

Among those in attendance were Wan Mohd Shukri Teridi representing APM Kapit branch, Grace Anyi Jock representing Song district branch and Captain Mohamad Noor Ini.