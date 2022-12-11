Bersatu Ranau’s leadership dissolved

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Ranau division leadership supports the decision of its chief, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, to leave the party.

The divisional leaders in a meeting last Friday also decided to follow suit and with that decision, Bersatu Ranau’s leadership was automatically dissolved.

During the meeting, Masidi who is also former Bersatu Sabah’s deputy chief, said the decision to leave the party had been relayed to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and its secretary general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

“We joined Bersatu in a good way and of course when we decided to leave, it was in a good way. We respect and thank Bersatu for all its services to us, but this action needs to be taken to ensure political stability and the continued development of this state,” Masidi said.

It is expected that members of Ranau Bersatu Division will dissolve their respective branch committees.