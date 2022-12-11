Chong: Abide by PH’s principles of good governance, accountability and transparency

KUCHING (Dec 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has reaffirmed that the main blocs joining the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must abide by Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s fundamental principles of good governance, accountability and transparency.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said most importantly is that PH as a whole is a dominant force which is the backbone in the present government so PH’s pledge of good governance, accountability and transparency should be practised.

“And those joining PH in forming the unity government, must abide by those fundamental principles,” he said during a press conference at Sarawak DAP headquarters office here in Kuching yesterday.

The Stampin MP also stressed that Sarawak DAP elected MPs will continue to play their role as the backbenchers to the present federal government to ensure corruption-free governance.

“We strongly believe Pakatan Harapan’s main principles will continue to be the main agenda as we make tangible efforts to move away from the old days of corruption, cronyism and lack of accountability.

“Through these principles, all elected DAP Sarawak Members of Parliament will continue to play our role as the backbenchers of the federal government and be the voice of Sarawak people.

“We will do our best to provide the necessary check and balance in Parliament and to ensure that the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance are upheld by the ministries and government agencies of this unity government,” he added.

Asked if Sarawak DAP was satisfied with the current Cabinet appointments despite winning more seats in comparison- Chong stressed that DAP has given its unconditional support to Anwar.

“From our side here, we speak as one entity with national DAP. Our secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook has made it known that our support for Anwar is unconditional.

“There were no conditions imposed by DAP to support Anwar as Prime Minister because we have the belief and confidence that after his struggle of over 20 years, he has remained true to his principles of good governance and accountability and now as Prime Minister, he will implement policies based on those principles,” he said.

The Cabinet line-up under the unity government feature 28 ministers, including four from DAP; Anthony Loke as Transport Minister, deputy secretary-general Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu as Human Resources Minister, vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming as Local Government Development Minister, and assistant national publicity secretary Hannah Yeoh as Youth and Sports Minister.

For the record, DAP which won 40 seats is assigned with four ministerial roles, while PKR which won 31 seats have eight ministerial portfolios, and Barisan Nasional which won 30 seats currently hold six ministerial portfolios.