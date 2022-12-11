DAP Sarawak to remain as credible opposition bloc at state-level

KUCHING (Dec 11): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP Sarawak) has given assurance to their members and supporters that the party will remain as an opposition bloc at the state level.

Although Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are now in the same force in the national unity government, its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the state party will continue to play the role of a credible opposition to the current GPS-led Sarawak administration in the spirit of democracy.

“We understand that in the current situation, especially in view of upcoming economic challenges and the rise of religious conservatism, the national interest of political stability and a stronger multicultural government rise above all personal interest and positions.

“We thank all our supporters, who through their votes helped strengthen Pakatan Harapan both in Malaysia and within Sarawak which made us the dominant block in the current Federal Government set-up.

“Within Sarawak itself, we will continue to play our role as a constructive opposition to uphold the principle of accountability and good governance within our democratic system for the benefit of Sarawakians,” he said in a press conference held at DAP Sarawak headquarters here in Kuching on Sunday.

He also said that the party will continue to uphold its principle of good governance to bring the voice of people as well as to ensure corruption-free governance with integrity in Sarawak.

“DAP Sarawak State Committee today had a meeting to discuss in depth on the current political scenario in Malaysia and our role and position as a party to push forth the principles of good governance and multiculturalism for the benefit of all Malaysians.

“It is in the interest of Sarawakians to have a strong counter balance and accountability within the state.

“And we as DAP Sarawak will continue to play that role to strengthen democracy and good governance in Sarawak,” he added.