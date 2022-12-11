Dapsy S’wak shrugs off cabinet posts disappointment, national interests more important

MIRI (Dec 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak said it will forge ahead and work hard for a better Malaysia despite its members of parliament not being given any cabinet posts.

Shrugging off disappointment of being left out in appointment of at least one minister or deputy minister, Dapsy Sarawak chief Peter Hee said the new government would definitely complete the mission of reform and continue to develop in a good direction.

“We shall never take the opportunity to blackmail allies for official positions. Our struggle has never been about ministers or any government positions,” he said.

He believed that their grassroots and supporters would also see their sacrifices and understand the difficulties, and would continue to motivate and support the party.

“Sarawak DAP will not stop just because it did not enter the cabinet, but it will forge ahead and work hard,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Friday night announced the appointment of 27 deputy ministers, including six from Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

They are Datuk Rubiah Wang for Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah for Transport, Datuk Hanifah Taib for Economy, Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (PBB) for Health, and Datuk Wilson Ugak for Prime Minister’s Department.

Dapsy national leader Kevin Yi is also Kuching MP while DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is Stampin MP.

Hee echoed Chong’s earlier statement that some people wanted to suppress DAP, the party remains steadfast to its struggle.

“For the children, for the next generation, for the people of Sarawak, for the country, we shall continue to fight to ensure that all policies that benefit the people are realised.

“The most important task now is to resolve all kinds of contradictions between races and religions and to revive the sluggish economy,” he said.

He added that DAP had successfully prevented the formation of an extreme theocratic government of PAS and Bersatu.

“I have been in politics for more than 10 years, and I have never sold my soul for power and authority. As long as it is beneficial to the people of the country, we must take the lead,” he said.