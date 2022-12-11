Dr Yii pledges to help new MOH ministers push health agenda reform, Health White Paper

KUCHING (Dec 11): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has pledged to continue helping newly-appointed Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and her deputy Lukanisman Awang Sauni to push national healthcare agenda reforms.

In congratulating the duo on their appointment in the federal Cabinet, Dr Yii said he had spoken to both ministers on the health agenda reform, including the Health White Paper which had been initiated by the previous administration.

“I wish to congratulate Dr Zaliha and Lukanisman on their appointment. I wish them all the best in this very important role, especially in addressing certain important health reforms that have to be done to address the long-term issue of underfunding and neglect for the healthcare system – not just in urban areas but also in rural areas in Sarawak, Sabah and certain states in Peninsula Malaysia.

“They have important roles to play and myself as an MP, I will also play my role to push healthcare agendas and reforms through Parliament. In fact, I have contacted both of them and I have also offered my experience and help for the benefit of the country and to address fundamental issues of healthcare in Malaysia,” he told reporters when met at the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters here today.

The former chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation said the Health White Paper, which was proposed by Dr Zaliha’s predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin, might require some time for both Dr Zaliha and Lukanisman to have a grasp on current issues.

“I want both ministers to really understand the issues, including underfunding and neglect in the healthcare system, rather than just implementing it.

“I hope the new health minister can concentrate, especially within her first 100 days in office, as well as continue the previous efforts led by Khairy. These include the Health White Paper, which consolidates all the different reforms recommended over the years by experts in the field, healthcare workers and specialists on the ground.

“Of course, Dr Zaliha is taking her time to understand the issues and I think it’s important to give her the room to understand all these critical issues in-depth before making a commitment. But I’d rather she understand and make commitments rather than making commitments without first understanding the issues,” he said.

When asked whether he would continue chairing the parliamentary select committee, Dr Yii said he was unsure as all the select committees of the previous Parliament had been dissolved following its dissolution on Oct 10.

“On Dec 19, we are going to elect a new Dewan Rakyat Speaker and after that, the Speaker will make a decision on what are the select committees that he wants (to set up or revive) and then we will know,” he said.