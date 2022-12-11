Fire damages parked MPV in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 11): A multipurpose vehicle (MPV) parked in a parking area at Tie Chai Yong Building at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here was slightly damaged after it caught fire early today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said nine firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene after they were notified of the incident at 4.27am.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found that the engine and front seats of an MPV had caught fire,” it added.

Bomba said fire was put the fire under control at 4.34pm and was fully extinguished minutes later.

“No injuries were reported in the incident.

“The cause of the fire and the total losses are still being investigated,” it added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters concluded the operation at 5.14am.