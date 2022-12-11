Fire razes farm shed in Bau

KUCHING (Dec 11): A farm shed, which was made out of scaffolding at Kampung Boka Toyak in Sungai Pinang, Bau was totally destroyed by fire last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified of the incident at 7.31pm and deployed firefighters from the Bau fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was reported that the fire involved a farm shed, which was made out of scaffolding measuring to about 14 square metres, was totally destroyed.”

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring the fire under control at 9.20pm before fully extinguishing it moments later.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.50pm.