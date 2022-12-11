Funds raised to protect Tawau strays

TAWAU (Dec 11): Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Tawau organised a singing competition yesterday to raise funds for its activities and to construct its building.

The money raised from the competition will also be used to meet SPCA Tawau’s expenses of taking care and feeding stray dogs and cats under its care which is rising everyday.

Former Tawau Municipal Council deputy president Koh Kian Leong was invited to present the prize to the winner of the competition held at SJKC Yuk Chin Tawau.

After presenting the prizes, Koh said SPCA Tawau had helped to reduce the number of stray animals.

“I hope the people in Tawau will support this charity effort,” he said.

Koh said when he was serving in the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) in 2019, funds from the Local Government and Housing Ministry was used to carry out a programme to protect stray dogs and cats.

The programme was conducted by the ministry, MPT and an NGO.

Under the program, SPCA built a fence around its seven-hectare premises at Jalan Kau Sing, Mile 6, Jalan Apas, and houses for the dogs and cats.

Koh pointed out that stray animals are causing a huge social problem in Tawau and other towns in Sabah which should not be ignored.

Their increasing numbers can also cause diseases, affect cleanliness, spoil image of towns as well as disrupt traffic and injure residents.

Therefore, the role of SPCA to instil a sense of responsibility to take care of pets and to help the stray animals is important.

“Reducing stray animals need the support and involvement of everyone. I call on the people to fully support SPCA’s find-raising activities,” added Koh.