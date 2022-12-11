Good representation to benefit Sarawak, says entrepreneur

SIBU (Dec 11): Sarawak has a very good representation in the federal unity government and the appointments of the various ministerial positions and portfolios should bring immense benefits to the state, said entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii.

“Six out of 27 deputy ministers from Sarawak-that’s more than 22 per cent, which is very good. Including the five full ministers appointed earlier, we have 11 MPs holding various ministerial positions and portfolios. Well done to Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“And of course, with a Deputy Prime Minister from Sarawak for the first time ever, it looks like Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has recognised the State’s importance.

The appointments should bring immense benefits in helping Sarawak to catch up with the Peninsula in terms of developments,” said Hii yesterday.

Hii hopes that the five full ministers and six deputy ministers will be committed to doing their best for the state.

Meanwhile, the six Sarawakian MPs named as deputy ministers were Datuk Rubiah Wang for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development; Datuk Hasbi Habibollah for the Ministry of Transport; Datuk Hanifah Taib for the Ministry of Economy; Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii for the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change; Lukanisman Awang Sauni for the Ministry of Health; and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong for the Prime Minister’s Department.

Recently, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was appointed the country’s first deputy prime minister from Sarawak in the Cabinet line-up, and was also given the Plantation and Commodities portfolio.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was made Tourism Minister; Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was made Women, Family and Community Development Minister and Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi was appointed as Works Minister.