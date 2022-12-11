GRS very much like GPS

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Sabah’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), has now become more like Sarawak’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) following the decision by members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah to quit the Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin-led party en masse.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said his party, which is a GPS component, is glad that Sabah Bersatu made the move.

“GRS is now very much like GPS.

“With similar aspirations, the two groupings are now closer to realising the dream to forge a stronger and more effective Borneo bloc,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Salang said this in support of Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Chapter chief Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Noor who on Friday announced their unanimous decision to leave the Peninsula-based party.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said that the decision was made after taking into the current political situation in the country.

He also said the move was made in the interest of Sabah and for the same of unity as well as to fulfill the wish and aspiration of the people to fight and struggle under the auspicious of a local party.

With the decision, Hajiji said the GRS will be the vehicle to voice out Sabah’s interests and that of the Borneo territories in Malaysia.

He also reiterated Sabah’s commitment together with Sarawak as the Borneo Bloc to voice out the people’s aspiration and see that the Malaysia Agreement or MA63 will be fully implemented.