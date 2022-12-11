Hajiji’s position as CM intact

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): The decision of the 15 Bersatu assemblymen to leave the party and become members of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) directly does not affect the position of Datuk Seri Haji Hajiji Haji Noor as Chief Minister.

Constitutional lawyer Datuk Fuad Tengku Ahmad said this is because the GRS-BN coalition remains intact with 46 members of the State Assembly (ADUNs) in addition to the confidence and supply commitment of the seven Pakatan Harapan ADUNs to support Hajiji as Chief Minister.

He said the three ADUNs from Social Democratic Welfare Party (KDM) and one independent also backed the GRS-BN government.

Based on these numbers, Fuad said Hajiji clearly had the support of 57 ADUNs – a majority in the 79-member assembly and thus continues to enjoy the confidence of the assembly in accordance with Article 6(3) of the Sabah Constitution.

In reply to recent press statements by Warisan deputy president Datuk Darrell Leiking, he said the four GRS MPs will not lose their seats as a result of leaving Bersatu. This is because the four MPs contested as GRS candidates in the 15th General Election and not as Perikatan Nasional or Bersatu candidates.

Therefore, there is no breach of Article 49A of the Federal Constitution since the four MPs were elected under GRS.

The four MPs are Datuk Armizan Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

Darell has questioned the status of Hajiji’s position as chief minister following the latter’s announcement that Sabah Bersatu leaders were leaving the party.

He questioned whether Hajiji still had majority support in the Sabah state assembly and said Hajiji should now test his majority in accordance with the state constitution.

Leiking also contended that four MPs from Sabah Bersatu would have to vacate their seats under the anti-hopping law if they had resigned from the party.

Hajiji announced on Saturday said that his group would leave Bersatu but remain as members of GRS, of which he is chairman, and would later form a new party.

However, Leiking contended that they are members of Bersatu, led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and their resignation from Bersatu would trigger the anti-hopping law.

Leiking also questioned the position of Armizan and Khairul Firdaus as Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister and deputy tourism, arts and culture minister respectively.

“If there is any ambiguity, this must be made clear otherwise the entire process in enacting the anti-hopping law will become a sham,” he said.

He said Hajiji would be partyless and in an unclear position after leaving Bersatu. “Should he not go back to the state assembly to check his majority?” Leiking said.

He also suggested that the State Governor, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Juhar Mahiruddin, should recall Hajiji’s appointment and seek a clarification from all state assembly members if Hajiji still had majority support.

GRS has pledged its support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government at the federal level. However, Bersatu forms the parliamentary opposition as part of Perikatan Nasional.

GRS was formed after the Sabah state elections of 2020. The coalition comprises Sabah Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation.

An alliance of GRS and Sabah Barisan Nasional forms the state government, and controls 38 of the 73 seats in the state assembly, of which 15 were won by GRS, 14 by Barisan Nasional and seven by PBS.