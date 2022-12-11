Joyce wins Chainblock Strongest event in Brunei

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Malaysia’s top strength athlete, Sabahan Joyce Heng, has done it again.

The Penampang lass took first placing in the 1st Chainblock Strongest Men & Women Borneo Open in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam over the weekend.

And she achieved it in style by collecting maximum 125 points to emerge as the Women’s Open champion.

“I’m extremely happy with the latest victory. I may have collected maximum points but it was not easy as it appeared to be.

“I was confident going into the competition but on the other hand, I know I needed to be at my best because the other contestants were equally strong.

“I’m glad that everything went according to plan,” she said yesterday.

In the six-corner Women’s Open, Joyce was in her own class as she finished top in all five events namely Tyre Pull, Duck Walk, York Walk, Farmers Walk and Arm-to-Arm.

Joyce completed the 30m Tyre Pull in one minute and sixteen seconds (1:16s), Duck Walk (0:28.64s), York Walk (0:40.06s), Farmers Walk (0:29.04s) and Arm-to-Arm (0:26.71s). Each top placing carried 25 points.

Joyce defeated Brunei duo Alinawati Haji Ali Akbar and Norsyairah Suhaili, who collected 84 points and 81 points respectively.

The victory for Joyce also ensured Malaysia clinched the doubles with Choo Kok Wei of Perak winning the Men’s Open with 25 points while Brunei contestants Md Hamizan (86 points) and Pg Roslannie (82 points) settled for second and third placing respectively.

“It was my last competition of the year and I’m happy to be able to wrap the season up with a title.

“For now I will take some much needed break before planning for next year competitions,” said Joyce, who also bagged two Strongest Woman titles in Indonesia this year.

Meanwhile, Joyce also excelled in her first ever outing in the Masters athletics meet, where she won two golds and a silver in the 35-39 years old category of the Kuala Lumpur Masters International Athletics Championship recently.

She won the gold in the shot putt and javelin events while finishing with a runner-up medal in the discus throw event.