Kelvin Yii: Probe recent deaths allegedly due to lack of healthcare services

KUCHING (Dec 11): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii urges for a transparent and comprehensive enquiry and investigation into two recent deaths in Sarawak allegedly due to lack of access to healthcare services.

The first case involved a three-month old baby who allegedly died in his mother’s arms on a bus from Julau to Kuching for treatment on Dec 4. The other was an elderly woman from Lawas who died on Dec 6 before an ambulance that was supposed to send her to hospital could not go through the gate of Sungai Tujoh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS).

“It is saddening that in this day and age, we still hear of such cases of people, especially in the rural areas, deprived of their right to quality healthcare. This is a clear symptom of long-term under-investment and neglect in our healthcare services.

“To properly address this issue, we need different social determinants of health (SDoH) which includes addressing poverty, providing basic amenities, equitable development and many others which may not fall under the Ministry of Health.

“Moving forward to resolve health inequities, there has to be a comprehensive federal-state inter-ministry and inter-agency framework to come up with a holistic blueprint to properly address all the different social determinants of health so no one is left behind,” he said.

He added: “I hope the new Health Minister and Deputy Minister will spearhead these inter-governmental agencies to first and foremost identify issues and then allocate the necessary resources to better equip the healthcare facilities in rural areas, and also ensure development in the surrounding ecosystem.

“It is important to firstly give all the necessary support to existing healthcare staff in the area, and then ensuring that these facilities have the necessary specialist and manpower and even basic amenities and development so even in case of emergency, patient-transfer can be done in the most efficient manner without unnecessary hurdles,” he added.

Yii added that all this requires political will and more importantly, for ministries not to work in silos anymore.

“We may need to ‘rethink’ how we do healthcare especially in rural areas as we want to ensure that all Malaysians get access to quality universal healthcare and such incidents do not happen again.

“No babies in a country with supposed universal healthcare coverage should die in a mother’s arms on the way to hospital,” he said.