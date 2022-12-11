Minos questions absence of Bidayuhs, Orang Ulus in federal Cabinet

KUCHING (Dec 11): It is sad and regrettable that the Bidayuh and Orang Ulu communities are not given a deputy minister post each in the new federal government, said political pundit Dato Peter Minos.

He said while Sarawakians generally appreciate and were grateful for the five full minister posts including one deputy prime minister from the state, those from the Bidayuh and Orang Ulu communities are wondering why they are not represented with at least a deputy minister.

He said the Bidayuhs have three members of parliament (MPs) – two are from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and one from DAP, while the Orang Ulus have two MPs both from GPS.

“But, no recognition is given to them. Fairness is absent here.

“All the big groups are given minister and deputy ministers’ posts. It is an odd mystery that giving a deputy minister post each to the Bidayuhs and Orang Ulus is so difficult,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the list of 27 deputy ministers ‘live’ on Friday.

They include six Sarawakians, all from GPS, namely Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang (Rural and Regional Development), Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Transport), Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Taib (Economy), Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change), Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Health) and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Prime Minister’s Department).

Four of them are from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and one each from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS). In terms of racial representation, four are from the Malay/Melanau community, one Chinese and one Iban.

Minos said some might wonder if the Bidayuhs and Orang Ulus were not in Anwar’ radar or maybe there is a feeling that the two groups are not consequential enough to be bothered with or worried about.

“There is nothing the Bidayuhs and Orang Ulus can do about federal politics. It is a political jungle out there in Kuala Lumpur.

“I guess the Bidayuhs and Orang Ulus just focus on Sarawak’s politics and on GPS unity. Think always of ‘Sarawak First’ and not be too bothered about federal politics,” he added.