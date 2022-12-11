Mohamad Safri, Jumaat elected as National Scout Council members

KUCHING (Dec 11): Sarawak Scout Council deputy president Datuk Mohamad Safri Abdillah and vice president Jumaat Ibrahim have been elected as members of the National Scout Council during its 31st annual general meeting held in Malacca recently.

Mohamad Safri received 51 votes of the total 52 votes, while Jumaat received 48 votes. They were among the 24 candidates vying for the 20 seats in the Council.

Both of them will serve for a three-year term from 2023 until 2025.

With their election to the National Scout Council, both of them are expected to play bigger roles in charting the destiny of the scout movement in the country.

Jumaat has been given the responsibility to set up a new Scout Foundation of Malaysia to raise more funds to carry out scout programmes and activities.

Mohamad Safri, in a statement, said he would have to learn the mechanism of the National Scout Council and work closely with his counterparts in Kuala Lumpur to come up with workable plans and programmes in order to make scouting the preferred platform for the youths to prepare themselves to become good, law-abiding and proactive individuals in the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Scout Council said the election of Mohamad Safri and Jumaat to the National Scout Council will ensure that the voices of scout movement in Borneo are heard in the council and ensure that the scout movement in Sarawak develops in accordance with the tempo of that is being carried out in the National Scout Council.

“It is hoped that both of them would be able to source some funds from the National Scout Council for the implementation of scout activities here,” the council added.