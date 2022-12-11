Motion of confidence will allow PM to govern with clear mandate, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stated that the motion of confidence will allow him to lead the country with a clear mandate based on the majority support of MPs.

He said the matter was clarified during his recent audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“From a legal aspect, it isn’t needed. The Attorney-General has also said that it isn’t needed because of the clear majority and the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong are also clear.

“The King took the views of the AG into consideration and asked whether my I felt, as Prime Minister, whether a vote of confidence was needed as there was a clear total as well as declarations from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and several other smaller parties.

“I replied: Ampun Tuanku, this is not about only regulations and law. The matter has been brought up and I would like to lead the country with a clear mandate, the support of the majority of MPs. I am confident of obtaining it, if I can’t, then I will accept the will of the people,” he said.

He made the remarks during his speech at a programme with Muslim preachers at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya here, which was also attended by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar. — Bernama