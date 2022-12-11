Phuket gold a dream come true for Malvern

KUCHING (Dec 11): Singing the “Negaraku’ played in honour of his achievement and nation was a moment that would forever be etched in the memory of Dr Malvern Abdullah as he stood atop the podium at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Phuket, Thailand.

That dream came true late Saturday for the ‘so happy and emotional’ senior lecturer of Universiti Teknologi Mara (Mara) Sarawak’s Faculty of Business Administration when he outperformed Chaipipat Liwtrakul of Thailand and Fathuhulla Mohamed of Maldives in the Men’s Athletic Physique 160cm category.

“After 11 years, finally my first WBPF (World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation) gold medal!

“Sebelum tok sikda; kinek tok dah ada (previously, didn’t have it; now, I have it)!” he told The Borneo Post in a WhatsApp text message.

Malvern, 47, made his world championship debut in 2014 in the Mumbai edition where he placed eighth in the Bantamweight (65kg) category. His highest achievement previously was the silver medal which he obtained in 2015, 2017 and 2021. He also picked up a bronze in 2016.

“I could not have done it without years of support from my family and friends, the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation, Sarawak Bodybuilding Association, Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association, UiTM Sarawak, my sponsors and all the bodybuilding fans. And I must not forget to thank the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and also Sarawak Sports Corporation.

“I dedicate our victory to all of you,” Malvern said.

At press time, Malaysia have hauled three gold medals at the 13th World championships. The other two were won by fellow Sarawakian Buda Anchah in in the Men’s Bodybuilding Masters (Age 50-60) and Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen (Men’s Athletic Physique 167cm).

Meilaura Dora Jimmy, who hails from Sabah, also clinched the silver in the Women’s Bodybuilding Open category. Meilaura and Buda later picked up the bronze in the Mixed Pair category.

The four are among 14 Malaysian athletes competing in the ongoing 13th World WBPF Championships which has attracted more than 300 athletes representing 34 countries.