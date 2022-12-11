PM Anwar: Cabinet members found involved in corruption will be sacked

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that there would be no compromise on Cabinet members found to be involved in corruption and that they would be immediately fired.

In his speech at an event with religious leaders and Muslim preachers at the Seri Perdana Complex here, Anwar stressed that good governance has always been of utmost importance to him.

“But trust me, I will not give in. I told my Cabinet colleagues, the ministers I chose. Dr Naim was there too,” he said, referring to the newly appointed Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar

“For me, the first is the question of governance. Which means, no corruption. I spoke to all component party leaders. If during my administration as prime minister, there are such cases (among Cabinet members), I will seek a mandate and immediately sack them.

“I will not compromise and this is not a political statement. This is my confidence,” he added.

Anwar who heads Pakatan Harapan (PH), has consistently spoken against graft and issues of governance, with the coalition’s leaders also regularly calling for institutional reforms and agendas to address such matters. — Malay Mail