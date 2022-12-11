PM Anwar says never promised to help free anyone from court cases

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he had never given any form of guarantee to anyone to help with their court cases.

Speaking at an event with religious leaders and Muslim preachers at the Seri Perdana Complex here, Anwar said that he has met with the nation’s top cop, the Attorney General (AG), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other authorities and emphasised his stance.

“I have never given a guarantee to anyone stating they will be released from punishment, unless decided by a judge who is free and fair,” he said.

Anwar said that the enforcement agencies in the county will have the full freedom to carry out their duties.

“I had several meetings with the IGP, the MACC, the AG and others and I stressed the same. I want to prove that there is a Malay person, a Malay son who uses his power to take care and fight for the plight of the people,” he added.

Anwar did not name anyone during his speech.

Previously, Anwar was faced with criticism after appointing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the deputy prime minister.

Prior to announcing his Cabinet members, civil society groups had urged Anwar not to include politicians with ongoing criminal cases in his Cabinet, which included Ahmad Zahid who is on trial over 47 charges of abuse, corruption, and money laundering.

After the 15th general election, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, unexpectedly declared his coalition’s support for Anwar to be prime minister when the latter had been in a race with Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and former prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ahmad Zahid’s move came at some risk to himself as the previous rivalry between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN meant some among the latter’s leaders rejected the sudden alliance, including Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and another former prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who took over from Muhyiddin.

Despite a feared mutiny, Ahmad Zahid was eventually able to unite his Umno and BN fully behind Anwar, leading others such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to then fall in line. — Malay Mail