PM Anwar wants young people to study great works of thinkers

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants youth to study great works, including those of world thinkers.

In his Facebook posting today, Anwar said this was to cultivate critical thinking.

He also thanked famous Malaysian cartoonist, Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid or better known as Lat, who depicted in his book a scene of employees from various races reading books of philosophers in the office of ‘Anwar Ibrahim’.

“Thank you, Datuk Lat. It is not too late to promote a culture of reading,” he said.

In a typical black-and-white Lat drawing, five individuals were reading the books of great world thinkers such as Socrates, Confucius, Abu’l Fath Al Busti, and Lao-Tze. – Bernama