Rafizi Ramli says no time for political games on social media, focus on recovering economy

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): Newly appointed Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli today made it clear that his main focus now is on improving people’s lives rather than entertaining war of words on social media.

He said he will only entertain “political games” from the opposition outside of his office hours.

Anticipating a challenging year in 2023, Rafizi said his priority now is on implementing policies and projects that would impact the rakyat in a big way.

“I understand the social media war is still hot as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS’s political game continues.

“But the government’s main responsibility is to improve the lives of the people.

“(With) time and salary paid by the rakyat, I will focus on my work as a minister.

“Outside of work hours, I will face PN/PAS. I will answer to the issues they play up and will also coordinate between being an activist and the leadership of the unity government so that we are able to monitor the Opposition’s performance,” he said in a Facebook post today.

So starting next week, Rafizi said after a week of understanding the current situation of the ministry, he will begin his work by issuing a political statement as PKR deputy president to outline plans and efforts to prepare for the next six state elections.

“I will broadcast political content apart from content about policies and programs as a minister so that we are able to break the sentiment of hatred that is being spread now.

“Statements on the ministry’s policy, economic position and related matters will be made through official channels as a minister.

“From January 2023, I will also start campaigning for the state elections in six states,” he said.

Rafizi stressed that campaigns will be conducted on a PKR platform and @ayuhMYmovement without the involvement of government funds.

“So to friends outside who are worried, God willing, we have a plan prepared to face political opponents.

“The time paid by the people is the state’s responsibility and cannot be used for political work.

“Our own time such as evenings, weekends are the time to campaign so that there is no mix-up between the responsibilities as a minister and the responsibilities as the deputy president of the party,” he added. — Malay Mail