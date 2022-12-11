Sabah records 56 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Sabah’s Covid-19 infections remained under the 100-mark with 56 cases recorded today.

The state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said this was 21 cases less than yesterday and the lower number of cases was due to the lesser number of test samples submitted today.

He disclosed that 907 samples were received compared to the 1,343 yesterday.

However, the positivity rate was higher at 61.7 per cent.

Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran are the only two districts with double-digit cases at 28 cases and 10 cases respectively.

Of the 56 cases today, only two are in categories 3 and 4.