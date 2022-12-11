Six left homeless after fire razes house in Song

SIBU (Dec 11): Six people were left homeless after their house at Kampung Perpaduan at Jalan Mukau in Song district was totally destroyed by fire today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were alerted about the incident at 9.56am and deployed six firefighters and four volunteer firefighters to the scene.

“The fire involved a single-storey house measuring 20 feet by 30 feet which was totally destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said all of the occupants managed to escape to safety during the incident.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to bring the fire control moments later before fully extinguishing the fire at 10.55am.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the firefighters concluded the operation.