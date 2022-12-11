Sunbear Music & Arts Festival 2022 ends on high note

KUCHING (Dec 11): The Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) concluded on a high note Saturday night despite the absence of its headliner, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

During the finale, UK indie rock band FUR entertained the crowd with their nostalgic 60s-inspired melodies.

Vocalist William Murray rallied the crowd for a sing-along as he performed a cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

A total of 20 acts performed on both Sunbear Stage and Pink Stage on the last day of the festival.

The Sunbear Stage had opened up earlier that day with rapper Yungkai, followed by Guccismith & Zhe Kamil, Airliftz, No Good, Sweetass, Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) and Indonesia’s post-hardcore KILMS.

KILMS took the stage with such high engaging energy while Thai sensation Phum Viphurit captivated fans with a number of neo-soul inspired songs.

Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist Phum kept things interesting as he showcased his drumming talent by going against bassist Pom Tanapon’s freestyle beat-boxing.

The inaugural Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 which began on Friday saw a crowd gathering up in anticipation for the acts lined up despite a series of heavy downpour throughout the day.

Malaysian pop-punk band Bunkface was featured as final act on Friday and they commanded a strong presence with their greatest hits such as ‘Masih Disini’ and ‘Malam Ini Kita Punya’.

Also performing on that day was Baby Chair, US-born singer Annale, ska punk band Plague of Happiness, local indie band Nicestupidplayground, Malaysian punk rock band One Buck Short, Malaysian indie band Midnight Fusic and indie singer Luna Dira.

According to the organiser, as many as 3,300 people gathered at the festival on Friday, while a turnout of 3,621 was recorded on Saturday.

“We were faced with logistics issues throughout the festival- especially in terms of moving equipment and the artists from the hotel location (in the city) to the venue.

“Despite the setbacks, we’ve achieved 90 per cent of our targeted number of audience,” says the organiser when contacted by The Borneo Post today.