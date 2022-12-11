Ting: Only RM 3.7 mln out of RM10 mln Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund utilised this year

KUCHING (Dec 11): Only RM3.7 million out of the Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund worth RM10 million has been utilised this year, said Dato Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (Tourism) said the fund was not used up this year as only 81 arts and culture-related organisations had successfully applied for it.

“We hope the fund can continue to be disbursed next year,” he said at a press conference after launching a book titled ‘Stars Twinkle, and so our Original Aspiration’ in conjunction with the Sarawak Constellation Poetical Society’s 50th anniversary at Riverine Diamond here today.

With him at the press conference was the ministry’s Arts, Culture and Heritage head Elena Chai, who said the RM10 million fund was a special grant under the Premier’s Office.

According to her, some of the fund has been channelled to sponsor the publication of six books.

“The Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund is under the Premier’s Office. We will work on bringing the balance (of RM6.3 million) forward to next year.

“The application for the fund is already closed, but we have other grants worth RM35 million for the promotion of arts, culture and heritage,” she said.

Citing as an example, Chai said an art exhibition, which is presently taking place at the La Promenade Mall in Kota Samarahan near here is one of the activities promoted by the ministry.

“The art exhibition at La Promenade will be until early January. This is to create awareness of arts, culture and heritage among our people so that they can be proud of who they are and what Sarawak has to offer,” she said.

Also present was Sarawak Constellation Poetical Society president Ng Chek Yong.