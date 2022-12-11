Traditional trees and floral decorations for Christmas

DECEMBER is marking the end of an eventful year, signified especially by the 15th general election (GE15) and the emergence of a new leader in Malaysia.

Now, we are approaching an important occasion – Christmas.

All across the city, we can see many artificial Christmas trees being displayed outside shopping complexes, with lovely decorative items and twinkling colourful lights adding life to the otherwise lifeless structures.

Nevertheless, such a sight is still heart-warming as it makes the children happy and reminds us that New Year 2023 is around the corner – and also, it is now the time for a shopping spree.

However with new Covid-19 variants emerging in our midst and the booster vaccination rate being still low, it is best for us to continue wearing face masks at crowded public spaces.

Trees for Christmas

For this week’s piece, I will talk about a few varieties of conifers and also some local flowers that can be used as Christmas decorations for our tropical celebration.

As far as conifers go, the pencil pines, green pines, Norfolk pines, junipers (red cedar) and other spruce or cypress pines are naturally-growing varieties in the temperate-climate countries and are readily available for Christmas, with special nurseries growing these trees for sale established there. It is estimated that there are over 30 million natural Christmas trees being sold each year in the US.

Around the city, actually, we can see many of these pines, grown locally, lining the road sides and avenues.

The ideal Christmas tree is the one that grows quickly, has sturdy branches and retains its needles after cutting. The pencil pines, which symbolise longevity, resilience and strength, can actually be raised as small-pot plants.

They can be easily grown here; in fact, I have grown several trees as can be seen from the photo attached.

Arborvitae Thuja orientalis, called ‘Ce Bai Ye’ in Chinese, is a compact shrub from the cypress family that is a popular variety to be grown at Chinese temples and also as a home tree. The Latin name ‘arborvitae’ means ‘tree of life’. The needles are soft and not prickly.

It is quite maintenance-free as it is drought-tolerant and resistant to pest attacks.

It grows uniformly and requires little pruning; the foliage is dense and fan-shaped, and the look can last for years.

Next, we have the Podocarpus macrophyllus, which is popular for bonsai creation. Some hobbyists keep them for years in the gardens, as can be seen at a private house on the way to Hui Sing Park in Kuching.

When it comes to selecting a tree for decoration, consider the overall shape, height, spread, texture, the foliage colour and also growth rate. Avoid one that has lots of needle drop, and the branches should not snap easily.

Also an important factor is your budget – what you get is what you can spend on.

The tree should have thick foliage that does not turn brown or has off-colour.

Having a locally-grown tree, even a potted one, is better than an imported tree as the latter may have yet to adapt to the local environment and quickly die, whereas the former can still be used for the more seasons to come.

Flowers for Christmas

My experience going to Jalan Sungai Buloh in Selangor during the festive season to look for flowers was, indeed, a joyful occasion. There, I saw many nurseries offering a good variety of decorative plants and flowers — poinsettias, amaryllis, kalanchoes, azaleas, chrysanthemums, flowering cactuses, gloxinias and of course, Christmas trees.

I discovered that these nurseries got their supplies from Cameron Highlands and also abroad such as from Holland, China and Vietnam. As listed here, there are fresh flowers, but only a few that we can grow after the display.

Poinsettias, for example, can be grown locally but they do need a longer night-time for flowering.

Amaryllis, with its myriad of blooms and colours needs special attention.

Gloxinias can be regrown and thrive even when changed in new containers.

The azaleas, or Chinese camellias, can be grown in the lowlands too.

The list can be endless as there are more floral nurseries available in the city now.

To all readers, enjoy the occasion.

Happy Gardening, and Merry Christmas!