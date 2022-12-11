UUM applauds efforts by Sarawakian alumni to help needy undergrads

KUCHING (Dec 11): The Sarawak chapter of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Alumni Association is lauded as an excellent platform that strives to give back to their alma mater and society by pooling their resources to provide financial assistance and mentoring to needy Sarawakian undergraduates still studying at the university.

This noble undertaking by UUM Sarawak Chapter (Auras) brings together over 4,000 UUM graduates from the state who are now enjoying successful careers in their respective fields.

“We truly appreciate and applaud the initiatives by Auras to shoulder part of the university’s responsibility in producing highly competent, responsible, committed and ethical human capital towards economic growth and general societal development in Malaysia.

“We would like to thank Auras members for coming together to raise funds to assist the university’s management in the recent upgrading of students’ hostels and for the provision of bursaries and financial aid to needy Sarawakian students, especially those from the B40 family background.

“Not only that, Auras through its partner company, Richmind Consulting and Mentoring Sdn Bhd, is also providing a special mentoring programme to 20 selected UUM students from Sarawak. With a total value of about RM54,000, these are truly exemplary initiatives by Auras that we hope would continue to grow and become bigger and better for many years to come,” said UUM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah, who was the guest-of-honour at Auras’ Gala Dinner 2022 held here recently.

The event, which hosted some 100 Auras members, was the second of such gathering following Auras’ inaugural dinner gala held in 2018.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Auras pro tem president Chi Poh Yung said the alumni organisation would continue to run more engaging activities so as to leverage on the strengths of its members and become a formidable force for Sarawak in the state’s pursuit towards becoming a developed economy by 2030.

“For the past 38 years, UUM has produced so many graduates who have gone on to become successful in their careers, both in the public and private sectors, as well as in business and entrepreneurship.

“We are forever grateful to our alma mater for making us who we are today, and we pledge to give back and contribute to the university in whatever way possible, staying true to the motto: ‘Ilmu, Budi, Bakti’ (Knowledge, Deed, Contribution).”

Established in 1984, UUM is Malaysia’s sixth public university, specialising in management sciences. The main campus is in Sintok, in the northern state of Kedah.