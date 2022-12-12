2022 a watershed year for energy and food crises

KUALA LUMPUR: The year 2022 will go down as a watershed year for the escalating energy and food crises that are driving the global inflation rate through the roof and is leading to a looming risk of recession.

The interconnection of the two global crises is defined by a “crisis triangle” namely climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the deep uncertainty and conflict triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict

In its World Economic Outlook Report for October 2022, the International Monetary Fund projected the global inflation to rise to 8.8 per cent this year, almost doubled from 4.7 per cent recorded in 2021 but to decline to 6.5 per cent in 2023 and to 4.1 per cent by 2024.

Food insecurity brought by higher energy prices are increasing in many developing economies, with the heaviest burden falling on poorer households where a larger share of income is spent on energy and food, according to the International Energy Agency in its World Energy Outlook 2022.

“Some 75 million people who recently gained access to electricity are likely to lose the ability to pay for it, meaning that for the first time since we started tracking it, the total number of people worldwide without electricity access has started to rise,” the agency noted.

The energy industry, like all other industries, is operating in an uncertain environment. Globally, the prices of oil were rising even prior to the acceleration caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has far-reaching implications for the energy markets given Moscow’s role as the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas and one of the world’s largest oil producing nations.

Brent crude oil prices skyrocketed at the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine from around US$76 per barrel at the start of January 2022 to over US$110 per barrel on March 4, the first time since 2014. However, the invasion has triggered a series of sanctions imposed by major powers such as the European Union and the United States that included restrictions on Russia’s financial industry, as well as its coal and oil exports, on top of general export controls.

SPI Management managing partner Stephen Innes said as shortages in Europe had everyone fretting about an energy crisis, but warmer weather than expected and the EU’s dogged determination to fill storage tanks have assuaged some of these concerns.

But with price cap policies coming to the fore and uncertainty over Russian retaliation to both gas and oil price caps, Europe could still end up in a winter of despair if gas prices skyrocket again, he added.

“But we are gravitating towards an equilibrium that should keep suppliers and consumers happy. Still, the major risk for oil and gas consumers is that we will be in a perpetual war on the Eastern front,” Innes told Bernama.

He pointed out that the oil market is becoming desensitised by the war, but it will speed up the pace for solar and other non-fossil fuel conversions.

“But we will enter a global recession next year, which should dimly affect the commodity market. Assuming the status quo on the Eastern Front, oil prices will trade between US$75 and US$95 next year as the China reopening will be offset by a global recession. Any change on the Eastern Front, both oil and gas prices will trade substantially lower,” added Innes.

In early October, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies announced that the alliance would slash oil production by two million barrels per day in November, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic. The reduction is equivalent to about two per cent of global oil demand.

On December 4, OPEC decided to maintain the production cut in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks. Coal has long been mired in controversy. Cheap to mine, easy to transport and simple to burn, it powered the world into the industrial age as it blackened skies and choked lungs.

The Ukrainian war has prompted the EU to reappraise its energy supply, especially for the upcoming winter season and demand also being propped up this year amid increasing natural gas prices, which intensified gas to coal switching in many other countries as well as economic growth in India.

These factors had led coal prices to soar. On Sept 6, spot physical coal loaded at Australia’s Newcastle port was priced at US$436.71 a tonne on Friday, an all-time high.

Data from research firm Wood Mackenzie showed that Russia’s share of the bloc’s natural gas imports has tumbled to just 9.0 per cent in October this year compared to 36 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the EU imports of Russian crude oil have fallen by 33 per cent ahead of a ban due to take effect in December, according to the International Energy Agency.

In Europe, the commodity is needed to replace Russian gas amid lower output from nuclear and hydropower while a historic drought in China in July and August squeezed out reservoirs of massive dams, needing a spike in coal consumption to fill the void.

Meanwhile in the United States, coal power plants are still in operation and production of the fuel will increase by 3.5 per cent this year as miners seek to meet surging demand from around the world and take advantage of record prices. — Bernama