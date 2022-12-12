240 arrested, drugs worth over RM39,000 seized during ‘Ops Tapis’, says S’wak CP

KUCHING (Dec 12): The police have arrested a total of 240 individuals suspected to be involved in drug-related offences and seized drugs worth RM 39,058 during ‘Ops Tapis’ that was conducted statewide from Dec 6 to 8, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He asserted that the arrested individuals consisted of 230 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 70 while the drugs seized were 385.78g of syabu, Erimin 5 pills (1.94g) and ecstasy (26 pills).

“Padawan district recorded the highest number of seizures, amounting to RM 20,699 worth of drugs, Miri (RM 5,973), Bintulu (RM 3,690), followed by other districts. The police had also seized two vehicles in Padawan district worth RM20,000.

“All of the drugs seized can cater to a total of 1,961 drug addicts,” he said during a press conference on Ops Tapis Khas Siri 7/2022 at Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters here today.

Mohd Azman said 154 raids and inspections were conducted at several locations during the operation – including Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) areas, active ports, housing areas, villages and locations used for distribution and drug abuse.

Of the total number of individuals arrested, 147 of them, or 61 per cent, were found positive for various drugs through urine tests.

He said five individuals were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952; 26 individuals under Section 39A (1) of ADB 1952, Section 12 (2) of the Act (62 individuals) and Section (1) (a) of the Act (147 individuals).

“A total of 187 investigation papers were opened during the duration of the operation, and of the total number, 10 cases (5.3 per cent) were charged in court,” he said, adding that the remaining number of cases were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, he said from Jan 1 to Dec 8 this year, the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department has recorded a total of 8, 717 arrests and seized various drugs worth RM11,909,156.10 as well as properties worth RM3,406,654.22.

As such, he said the police will continue to curb drug distribution and drug abuse activities to ensure the nation and the communities remain safe and peaceful.

“Any information on drug-related activities can be given via our WhatsApp Hotline at 012-2087222.”

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.