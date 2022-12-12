33 made homeless after fire razes five houses in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 12): Thirty-three people were made homeless after five houses at Kampung Pulo Ulu here were totally destroyed by fire early this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said no injuries were reported as the residents managed to escape to safety.

Bomba said they received a distress call about the incident at 1.46am and firefighters from the Petra Jaya, Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it is found that the fire involved five houses which were totally destroyed. The fire also totally destroyed a car and four motorcycles,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bomba said the fire was put under control at 2.18am and was fully extinguished moments later.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and the fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended the operation ended at 5.51am.