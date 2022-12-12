Agong grants audience to PM Anwar for pre-Cabinet meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Istana Negara said the meeting that started at 4.15pm lasted for 45 minutes.

“This session is also the first time for Anwar after he was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister on November 24,” read the statement.

It said the pre-Cabinet meeting was among the weekly activities or the main routine of Al-Sultan Abdullah to discuss and exchange views with the Prime Minister on government affairs and related issues. — Bernama