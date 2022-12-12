Awg Tengah disappointed Orang Ulu community not represented in Anwar’s cabinet

LAWAS (Dec 12): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has expressed disappointment that the Orang Ulu community is not represented in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet line-up.

While appreciating the prime minister for appointing a deputy prime minister, five ministers and six deputy ministers from Sarawak, Awang Tengah urged Anwar to appoint a representative of the Orang Ulu community to his cabinet.

“We understand that cabinet appointment is the prerogative of the prime minister but we hoped he will re-consider appointing one (from the Orang Ulu community) in the spirit of inclusivity and accommodation of all races in this unity government,” he said at the farewell cum appreciation dinner to retiring Limbang Resident Sebi Abang cum appreciation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) party workers in GE15 in Lawas yesterday.

Awang Tengah pointed out that Datuk Henry Sum Agong, who is from the Orang Ulu community, deserves to be appointed at least as a deputy minister as he has a wealth of experience and had served well in similar position in three different ministries previously.

The deputy premier said he and many others from the Orang Ulu community were baffled when Henry was not appointed to Anwar’s cabinet, as he understood that Henry was among those recommended by GPS to be appointed as a cabinet member.

According to him, it has been the principle of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – the backbone party of the ruling coalition in GPS and previously Barisan Nasional Sarawak – to be inclusive and accommodative in both state and federal governments.

The PBB deputy president said the late Datuk Luhat Wan, Datuk Seri Idris Jala, Datuk Jacob Dungau Sagan and Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Baru Bian from the Orang Ulu community in Sarawak were previously appointed to the federal cabinet under Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

“GPS remains steadfast in defending inclusivity in Sarawak with its diverse racial, religious and cultural communities living harmoniously in the state. This is our principle and political struggle in PBB.”

Among those present at the function were Awang Tengah’s wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Henry, political secretaries to Sarawak premier Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa and Sam Laya.