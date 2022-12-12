Awg Tengah: State govt to make sure Petronas holds up its end of CSA deal

MIRI (Dec 12): The Sarawak government is keeping tabs on national oil corporation Petronas to award at least RM2.1 billion worth of contracts and expand the scope of jobs for Sarawakian companies in the oil and gas industry.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this was part of the commercial settlement agreement (CSA) signed between Petronas and the state government in 2020, but could not be fully fulfilled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement restrictions to contain the outbreak in the past two years.

“A lot of the works could not be carried out during the pandemic restrictions and with situation returning to normal now, we will continue to pursue this,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said this at the presentation of Christmas goodies to 200 recipients of Petronas’ Sentuhan Kasih programme in Lawas yesterday.

The deputy premier, who is also Natural Resources and Urban Development Second Minister, was directly involved in the CSA negotiations which was initiated during the tenure of former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who had wanted local companies to be accorded priority in the award of contract works in Sarawak waters.

“In the CSA, RM2.1 billion per year was set as a baseline and we hope Petronas will also expand the scope of contracts to include services such as consultancy and catering jobs for qualified Sarawakian companies,” Awang Tengah added.

At the same time, Awang Tengah commended Petronas for employing mostly Sarawakians, who make up over 90 per cent of its manpower in the state.

He also said he looked forward to Petronas and state-owned Petros to collaborate in further developing the oil and gas industry, while praising the national oil company for its corporate social responsibility programmes in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mohd Mantali said the company has spent nearly RM1 million for its Sentuhan Kasih programme to provide festive cheer to needy recipients in Sarawak during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Deepavali and Christmas.

This included the 200 recipients in Lawas yesterday, with the company also collaborating with the state Welfare Department to present festive goodies to 700 families in Limbang, Lawas and Serian, he added.

Also present at the function were Awang Tengah’s wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Lawas District officer Ladin Atok, Limbang Welfare Department representative Alexander Lucas Khiu, and community leaders.