Awg Tengah, wife grace wedding of state deputy minister’s daughter

LIMBANG (Dec 12): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali and wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud attended the wedding reception of Dr Nur Husna Abdul Rahman and Dr Muhammad Ariff Mohd Azeman at Purnama Hotel here Saturday night.

Dr Nur Husna is the only daughter of Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and wife Datin Dayang Maimunah Awang Muhammad Daud.

The reception also hosted Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Sebi Abang and community leaders.

Awang Tengah and Dayang Morliah were also invited to perform the ‘merenjis air mawar’ (sprinkling of rosewater) on Dr Nur Husna and Dr Muhammad Ariff, signifying blessings for the couple who are both veterinary doctors, for a blissful marriage.

The newlyweds later took part in a cake-cutting ceremony.