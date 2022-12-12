Azalina moots independent law commission to build structure for legal reforms

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman today said she will be proposing the government set up a law commission that is independent of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Speaking at the Human Rights Day Forum 2022, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and institutional reform said she is working on the formal proposal now and plans to take it to the Cabinet next year.

“A standalone law commission independent of the AGC will enable it to engage with a broader spectrum of talent, not just within the legal field, but also the sociologists, scientists and the business community to propose reforms to the necessary laws,” she said at the Royale Chulan Hotel here. — Malay Mail

